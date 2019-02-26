Jason Momoa Is ‘Waiting to Get Some Free’ Samoas After Girl Scout Uses His Shirtless Photo to Sell Cookies

Jason Momoa is hoping that Charlotte Holmberg, the girl scout who used Momoa’s Aquaman shirtless image to sell her Somoa cookies, renaming them “Momoas.”

Jason was asked by ET about the cookies at Sunday’s Oscars, “I love Girl Scout cookies,” Jason said. “I was, like, waiting to get some free ones. I’d love some.”

Momoa’s wife, Lisa Bonet said that he was “waiting for his cut.” Somoas, however, aren’t Jason’s favorite Girl Scout cookie, “I want shortbread,” said Jason “You gotta put those in the freezer. That’s the best way [to eat them].”

What is your favorite type of Girl Scout cookies?