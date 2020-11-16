Jennifer Lopez Says 2020 Taught Her What ‘Matters Most’
Jennifer Lopez received the icon award at the People’s Choice Awards over the weekend. The actress, singer, and businesswoman was given an emotional introduction by Armie Hammer, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, and her children.
During her acceptance speech, Lopez addressed the changes that 2020 brought and her realization of what is important in life. “For me, what mattered most: People. All of us, together, helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other, and the importance of that connection, that human touch.”
Lopez also encouraged little girls to find inspiration in her breaking boundaries in her career and to always be proud of who you are and where you come from.
Lopez will star opposite Owen Wilson in the upcoming rom-com “Marry Me” opening on May 14th, 2021 and she’ll join Hammer in the action-comedy “Shotgun Wedding” in theaters next year.
What has 2020 taught you?