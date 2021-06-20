Joe and Jill Biden’s Dog Has Passed Away
Joe and Jill Biden announced that their dog Champ has died. Jill posted a lengthy statement about the German Shepard pup on social media along with the message, “RIP to our sweet, good boy, Champ. We will miss you always.”
She also said in the statement, “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family.” The Biden family has another rescue dog named Major. Champ was 13 years old.