Jonas Brothers Visit Fan Who Missed Show For Chemo
A 16 year old named Lily was suppose to see the Jonas Brothers when they performed in Hershey, Pennsylvania. She couldn’t because she was across the street at Penn State Children’s Hospital receiving chemotherapy treatment. She wrote on social media, I was suppose to be at your show in Hershey tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo. If y’all wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room number. Her followers reposted and it went viral. The Jonas Brothers not only showed up in her hospital room, Nick Jonas brought his wife, Priyanka Chopra. They took pictures, signed autographs and shot a video. Lily thanked her followers saying that this only happened because of social media.
Have you used social media to get something to go viral or to get a question answered and it worked? What was it?