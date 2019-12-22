Kayleigh Talks Wishes Can Happen with Madelyn Sweeney and Wish Kid Andrew
Every year Mix 94.1 and WHBC conduct our Aultcare Wishes Can Happen Wishathon and we broadcast for 36 hours to raise money for Wishes Can Happen which is a completely volunteer run organization granting wishes to kids in northeast Ohio facing life threatening illnesses. Andrew is a Wish Kid and he stopped by to talk about how he got involved with Wishes Can Happen and what his wish is.
Wishes Can Happen has granted about 10 wishes just in the month of December! Madelyn explains how you can help grant more wishes.