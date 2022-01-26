Legendary Ferris Wheel at the IX Center to be demolished
Well this sucks…
The I-X Center, up in Cleveland, is apparently DEMOLISHING their legendary 125 foot tall ferris wheel!
Here’s a photo of me and my son, Charley, going up for a ride in the wheel during the 2017 IX Indoor Amusement Park.
The wheel has been a fixture there for over 30 years…and now… it’s going away.
Reps from the IX Center say due to renovations and future plans, the wheel will “no longer reamin within the footprint.”
Hmmm.
They do “hope” that the wheel finds a new home. Where that home will be? No one knows. We’ll keep you posted.