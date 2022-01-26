      Weather Alert

Legendary Ferris Wheel at the IX Center to be demolished

Jan 26, 2022 @ 10:09am

Well this sucks…

The I-X Center, up in Cleveland, is apparently DEMOLISHING their legendary 125 foot tall ferris wheel!

Here’s a photo of me and my son, Charley, going up for a ride in the wheel during the 2017 IX Indoor Amusement Park.

 

 

The wheel has been a fixture there for over 30 years…and now… it’s going away.

Reps from the IX Center say due to renovations and future plans, the wheel will “no longer reamin within the footprint.”

Hmmm.

They do “hope” that the wheel finds a new home. Where that home will be? No one knows. We’ll keep you posted.

 

Popular Posts
You Can Get Paid to Listen to Breakup Songs
Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut Instead
GAYLE says Olivia Rodrigo is “so inspiring…Billie, too!”
‘The Batman’ Is Nearly 3 Hours Long
Demi Lovato Is Ending Their Pop Career And Returning To Rock Music
Connect With Us Listen To Us On