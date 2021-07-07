Lego Announces a ‘Seinfeld’ Set
The world of Seinfeld is about to get the Lego treatment. The set will include pieces to relive your favorite Seinfeld moments along with small versions of Jerry, Elaine, George, Kramer, and even Newman is part of the set.
If you want to add the set to your collection, make sure you have your wallet. The 1,326 piece set will cost you $80. You have time to save though, the set will be available on August 1. What Lego set is your favorite? Are you good at keeping up with your Lego pieces?