LEGO Releasing Nintendo Console Set!

Nov 16, 2020 @ 1:04pm
two young males playing with legos

If you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, there’s a good chance that Nintendo and LEGOs were part of your life. Now the two classics are coming together! LEGO teamed up with Nintendo to release the new LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set.

At $230, the set includes the NES console, controller, game cartridge, and a retro TV with Super Mario Bros. on the screen! For lovers of gaming and toy nostalgia, this could be a must-buy gift this holiday season! Did you play with LEGOs as a kid? Did you have an NES?

