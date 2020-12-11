Let it Snow Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie boards are my jam. Have you seen the ‘charcuterie chalet’ making it’s way around social media? It’s basically a gingerbread house made of meat and cheese. I’ve had no less than a dozen people send me the link. Today I’m making a super festive ‘let it snow’ board with a color palette of white and light green. Typically, I’d say the more colors the better on your board, but this came out SO pretty.
You can make this any way you like but in keeping with the color palette here’s what I used:
‘Frosted’ grapes (spray your green grapes with water and sprinkle with sugar)
Jicama (the flesh of this vegetable is white after you peel the brown skin)
Irish cheddar cheese
Goat Cheese
Tree-shaped Gouda
Pistachios
Spinach dip
Assorted crackers
Rosemary for garnish
Other ideas:
Green apples, Pear slices
Mushrooms, cauliflower
Brie
Macadamia Nuts
White Chocolate