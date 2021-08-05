Lizzo Hosted her own TED Talk About the History of ‘Twerking’
Lizzo hosted a TED Talk on the history of Black Culture and dance. At the ‘The Case for Optimism’ conference she discussed ‘twerking’ and its origins. The whole TED Talk is set to be released soon, but clips have been released of some of the things Lizzo touched upon.
She said, “My ass has been the topic of conversation, my ass has been in magazines, Rihanna gave my ass a standing ovation. Through the movement of twerking, I’ve discovered my ass is my greatest asset.” Lizzo continued, “Black people carry the origins of this dance through our DNA, through our blood, through our bones. We made twerking the global cultural phenomenon it has become today. From TikTok trends to songs and humor, we see so much erasure of what Black people have created.” Are you interested in seeing Lizzo’s TED Talk on ‘Twerking’? How do you feel about cultural appropriation in regards to TikTok dances?