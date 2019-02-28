Man Accused of Dipping “His Parts” in Customer’s Salsa

A man in Tennessee has been accused of dipping his testicles into a container of salsa that was ordered by a customer.

The accused dipper is 31-year-old Howard Webb. He was riding along with the female delivery driver. She recorded the act and posted it online. Webb said, “This is what you get when you give an 89 cent tip for an almost 30-minute drive.”

Webb was arrested for adulteration of food. The driver has been fired by Dinner Delivered and her information was forwarded to authorities.

Do you worry about delivery drivers tampering with your food? Have you ever noticed anything suspicious about your order?