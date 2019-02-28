Man Accused of Dipping “His Parts” in Customer’s Salsa
By Sarah
|
Feb 28, 2019 @ 7:27 AM

A man in Tennessee has been accused of dipping his testicles into a container of salsa that was ordered by a customer.
The accused dipper is 31-year-old Howard Webb. He was riding along with the female delivery driver. She recorded the act and posted it online. Webb said, “This is what you get when you give an 89 cent tip for an almost 30-minute drive.”
Webb was arrested for adulteration of food. The driver has been fired by Dinner Delivered and her information was forwarded to authorities.
Do you worry about delivery drivers tampering with your food? Have you ever noticed anything suspicious about your order?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ed Sheeran Is Married A New Pokemon Game Is on the Way Lady Gaga Squashes Cooper Romance Rumor You Can Now Wear A Realistic Replica Of Your Pet’s Head Cadbury Looking to Hire a Chocolate Taster Netflix Pirates Could Be Raiding Company of Nearly $200 Million per Month
Comments