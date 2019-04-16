Man Fatally Shot Trying To Enter Mother’s Residence

(WHBC) – The Massillon Police Department says a man was shot and killed while trying to enter his mom’s residence through a window after previously assaulting her.

The police department says officers were dispatched to Rolling Hills Village mobile home park on 27th Street NW at 9:45 Monday night for an active domestic call.

Police found that a woman had been assaulted by her adult son, who then fled the scene.

Police say the son, Garett Davis, returned to the home at 11 p.m. and again assaulted his mother.

He left again and the doors were locked behind him.

Police say the 25-year-old Davis again returned to the residence and tried to get in through a bedroom window when police say he was shot once in the chest.

Officers arrived on the scene and Davis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police haven’t said who shot Davis.

The Massillon Police Department says, although the investigation is proceeding, no arrests in the case are imminent.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Massillon Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Massillon police at 330-830-1787 or anonymous tips can be left at 330-830-1735, option 7.