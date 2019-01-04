Man Found Shot To Death In Akron

(WHBC) – The Akron Police Department has another homicide investigation on its hands.

Police say a 29-year-old man was found shot to death inside an apartment on Cotter Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner are working the case.

Once positive identification is made and next of kin are notified, the victim’s name will be released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.