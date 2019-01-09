Man Guilty Of Raping Girl, Recording It
By WHBC
|
Jan 9, 2019

(WHBC) – A few days before he was to go on trial, a Canton man pleaded guilty to the disturbing charges against him.

Brandon Michael Prather admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl and recording it with his cell phone.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance.

He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He’ll be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

Prather assaulted the 7-year-old girl as she slept in a Canton residence.

The girl’s mother found four videos on his phone and contacted police who then began investigating.

