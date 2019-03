A German man has survived being lost at sea for hours thanks to his jeans. Arne Murk became lost at sea after being knocked overboard and left drifting off the coast of New Zealand while he and his brother were delivering a yacht.

When he couldn’t reach a life jacket he used a trick done often by Navy Seals of using their jeans as a flotation device. After 4 painstaking hours, Arne was spotted by a rescue copter that had been flying around the area looking for him.