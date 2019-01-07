Murder Case With Ohio Ties
By WHBC
|
Jan 7, 2019 @ 11:38 AM

(ONN) – In a case with Ohio ties, a body has been located in the backyard of a Florida home and authorities say it may be connected to a triple homicide.

Police arrested 25-year-old Shelby Nealy in Lakewood on Friday after they caught him with a car stolen from a home in Tarpon Springs, Florida where Nealy’s father-in-law and mother-in-law were found dead, along with their adult son.

Their daughter – Nealy’s wife, Jamie – is missing under what police call suspicious circumstances.

Pasco County sheriff’s officials said on Sunday they found a body but released no other details.

