NBCUniversal’s Peacock Streaming Service Is Here
Today is the official launch date for NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. Peacock has several levels that you can subscribe to. There is a free level that features about two-thirds of the current library.
It features shows like 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, and movies like the Bourne series and The Matrix Trilogy. The premium level will give you access to Peacock’s original shows, early access to NBC’s late-night shows, certain sports including Premier League Soccer, and more.
Premium with ads is $4.99 a month. Premium without ads is $9.99 a month. Are you paying for another streaming service? How many do you pay for now?