Netflix Wants You To Stop Doing The ‘Bird Box’ Challenge

Netflix is very happy that so many people are watching the new Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box. However, they would like you to please stop posting all those ‘Bird Box Challenge’ videos.

People are posting videos of themselves attempting various activities while blindfolded, which obviously can be a safety risk, especially with some videos including tasks like cooking or even chopping firewood.

Netflix tweeted “PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE” lest you “end up in the hospital due to memes”.

So far more than 45 million viewers have watched Bird Box.

Have you seen Bird Box? Does it live up to the hype?