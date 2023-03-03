March is International Women’s Month and we want to celebrate the notable women from Stark County. We wrote an article about the notable women from Canton but beyond the Hall of Fame City, Stark County has served as the home to many women who have made their mark on the world and deserve recognition.

Kiersten Bell – WNBA Champion – Alliance

Although Kiersten Bell played at Canton McKinley High School, she lists Alliance as her hometown. Born March 16th, 2000 in the Carnation City, Kiersten Bell currently plays in the WNBA for the Las Vegas Aces, who brought home the league championship in 2022.



Jean Peters – Actress – East Canton

Born in East Canton on October 15th 1926, Jean Peters was a star of the silver screen in the 1950’s, beating out her close friend Marilyn Monroe for roles and focusing on less sexualized roles including Anne of the Indies, Viva Zapata! and Lure of the Wilderness. Peters married Howard Hughes in 1957 and they divorced in 1971. Peters passed away October 13th, 2000.



Lori Lightfoot – Former Mayor of Chicago- Massillon

Until recently, Lori Lightfoot was the mayor of Chicago. Born in Massillon, Ohio on August 4th, 1962, Lightfoot was the first black woman and the first lesbian mayor of the Windy City. At her time at Washington Massillon High School, Lightfoot was involved in the band, played multiple sports and served as editor of the yearbook.

Carol Costello – News Anchor – Minerva

A TV anchor and host, Carol Costello was born in Minerva on October 11, 1961. After graduating from Minerva High and Kent State, Costello found herself hosting CNN Newsroom, CNN Daybreak, Headline News and more. In her career, Costello has interviewed Presidents Jimmy Carter, George HW Bush and Bill Clinton.



Sarah Matthews – Deputy Press Secretary – North Canton

Born in North Canton on February 20th, 1995, Sarah Matthews served as Deputy Press Secretary for the administration of President Donald Trump. She resigned after the January 6th Capitol attacks and testified in Congress regarding the events of that day.



Elsa Jean – Adult Entertainer – North Canton

Born September 1st, 1996, Elsa Jean might be the most clicked on person in North Canton’s history. Her awards, accomplishments and resume may be impressive, but not something we’ll be listing here.