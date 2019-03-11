ODOT Assessing Damage To Road From Fiery Crash

(WHBC) – One lane of traffic is now open on State Route 332 south of Carrollton, where a tanker truck crashed and exploded on Thursday night.

ODOT says traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals while they assess and fix any damages to the pavement as a result from the tanker accident.

ODOT will also replace the damaged guardrail along the roadway.

On Thursday night, an 18-wheeler full of propane went off the right side of the road, took out 275 feet of guardrail, three telephone poles and went over the bank and down into a private lake.

The driver, 48 year old David William Ross, from Meadville, Pennsylvania, was thrown from the crash and killed.