ODOT Assessing Damage To Road From Fiery Crash
By WHBC
|
Mar 11, 2019 @ 12:05 PM

(WHBC) – One lane of traffic is now open on State Route 332 south of Carrollton, where a tanker truck crashed and exploded on Thursday night.

ODOT says traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals while they assess and fix any damages to the pavement as a result from the tanker accident.

ODOT will also replace the damaged guardrail along the roadway.

On Thursday night, an 18-wheeler full of propane went off the right side of the road, took out 275 feet of guardrail, three telephone poles and went over the bank and down into a private lake.

The driver, 48 year old David William Ross, from Meadville, Pennsylvania, was thrown from the crash and killed.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hundreds Go Bald For Cancer Charity Man Charged In Strip Club Shooting School District Holding Meetings On Security Measures No School On Day Of The Big Game Bridge Project Closing Road For Months 46 Anglers Rescued from Lake Erie Ice Floe
Comments