Ohio Mom Says Kids Were Kicked Out Of Christian School Because She Is Unmarried
By Sarah
|
Apr 23, 2019 @ 6:11 AM

 

Summer Grant, an Ohio mom, claims her children were kicked out of Chapel Hill Christian School in Cuyahoga Falls because she’s not married.
On top of that, Grant’s daughters, Summara and Summaia,  have two different fathers. Her daughters have attended the school for years.
An administrator with the school says the mom committed adultery and is living in sin.
Grant believes her children are being treated unfairly by the school.

 

