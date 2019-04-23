Ohio Mom Says Kids Were Kicked Out Of Christian School Because She Is Unmarried

Summer Grant, an Ohio mom, claims her children were kicked out of Chapel Hill Christian School in Cuyahoga Falls because she’s not married.

On top of that, Grant’s daughters, Summara and Summaia, have two different fathers. Her daughters have attended the school for years.

An administrator with the school says the mom committed adultery and is living in sin.

Grant believes her children are being treated unfairly by the school.

“He said it was many reasons and the main one was because I was not married and my children had different fathers.” https://t.co/DYQIKX2RTz — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 22, 2019