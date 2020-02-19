Passengers Help Dad Get to Twins’ Father-Daughter Dance on Time
A guy from Charlotte, North Carolina, was rushing home from a business trip to get to his twin girls’ Father-Daughter dance. But weather delays caused him to be sure he would never make it. He was in the last seat on a plane home and just happened to mention to the flight attendant that he would be in the dog house for missing the dance. As they landed the flight attendant asked everyone to stay in their seats so he could get off first to make the dance. Everyone stayed seated, he made it off the plane and arrived at the dance to be with his daughters.