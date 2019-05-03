Peter Mayhew, Original Chewbacca Actor, Dies at 74 By Sarah | May 3, 2019 @ 5:30 AM Peter Mayhew was an actor, best known for being the man behind the iconic “Star Wars” character, Chewbacca, died at 74 years old on Tuesday. He was surrounded by his family when he passed away at his home in North Texas. chewbaccadiedpeter mayhew SHARE RELATED CONTENT Man Tries Landing Dream Job At Disney With Billboard Pixel Users Can Take Selfies With Pokemon Characters Ben & Jerry’s Unveils Three New Flavors Did Blake Lively Just Reveal Her Third Pregnancy? Game of Thrones Episode 4 Trailer Released Sonic the Hedgehog Director Will Change Sonic’s Look