Petition To Replace Trump in ‘Home Alone 2’ Circulating

Jan 12, 2021 @ 12:13am
Social media isn’t the only platform trying to get rid of Donald Trump.

There’s now a petition on Change.org that was started by a Disney fan to replace Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2 with Joe Biden.  If you’re getting a chuckle out of this petition, just know that it’s not too weird.

The Canadian broadcaster CBC has already gotten rid of the scene entirely in their version to make room for advertising.  Right now, the petition isn’t fairing too well. The petition has less than 100 signatures.  Do you think Trump should be removed from Home Alone 2?

