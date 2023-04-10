The fastest growing sport in America has taken over Ohio and Pickleball in Stark County is huge. If you’re not familiar with Pickleball, you will be soon as the game has nearly 5 million players and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

April is National Pickleball Month, so here’s some info on Pickleball in Stark County and beyond.

What is Pickleball?

Basically, Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Using paddles and a hollow ball, Pickleball can be played indoors or outdoors and is pretty easy to pick up, but much harder to master. While Pickleball gets you active, the game isn’t necessarily physically demanding, which makes it easy to participate in, regardless of age or physical fitness.



Pickleball in Ohio

The Buckeye State has it’s fair share of Pickleball courts with Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton having the most courts to choose from. Dayton has 15, Columbus has 21 and Cincinnati has 29, making it Ohio’s premier Pickleball destination. Ohio has 356 Pickleball courts, making it 11th in the nation.

Pickleball in Stark County

The greater Canton area has 19 Pickleball courts listed. Some of the best places to play Pickleball in Stark County include The J.Babe Community Center in Canton, Silver Park in Alliance, The Rock in Canal Fulton and the home of the Hall of Fame City Pickleball Club, Stadium Park. Members of the Hall of Fame City Pickleball Club look to promote the game in the area and try to create an easy on ramp to Pickleball. Quonset Hut gives members of the HOFC Pickleball Club 10 percent off of paddles and balls.

I’ve only played a few times, but I had a blast every time I’ve done it. If you’re like me and you’re looking for a way to get more active this summer, you might want to give Pickleball a shot.