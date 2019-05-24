Police: Man Tried To Abduct Girls From Park

(WHBC) – A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to assault and abduct girls at a Canton park.
Police officers responded to Weis Park at 2600 Harvard Avenue NW at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a suspicious person.
Officers were told an older white man, later identified as 50-year-old Jay Whitney Miller, had approached four girls that were on the playground and told them he was going to abduct them.
Court records state Miller (pictured below) threatened to hit the girls in the head with a hammer, wrap their mouths with duct tape and drag them to his car.
The girls ran away from the man.
A bystander saw the commotion and approached Miller, who then fled the area.
The bystander got Miller’s vehicle information and provided it to the responding officers.
Police officers located Miller’s residence and placed him under arrest.
Miller is facing four felony counts of attempted abduction.
His arraignment hearing is set for Friday morning.