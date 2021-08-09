Quentin Tarantino Reveals He Vowed Never To Give His Mum A Penny Of His Film Director
Fortune Quentin Tarantino was a guest on “The Moment” podcast and he revealed that he vowed to never give his mother a penny of the money he made from directing films because she was never supportive of his career choice.
Tarantino says he would get in trouble at school for writing screenplays at the young age of 12. Teachers viewed his writing as being “a defiant act of rebellion.” While his mother scolded him and said, “this little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That s*** is over.’” From then on out Tarantino only helped his mother one time when she had an IRS issue. Other than that, the “Pulp Fiction” director says there has been “…no house. No Cadillac, no house.”
