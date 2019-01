(WHBC) – With the rain coming down and snow melting, a Flood Watch is in effect through late Wednesday night for much of northern Ohio including Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties.

The National Weather Service says that over half the snow on the ground will melt before temperatures drop below freezing again.

That’s 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch of liquid-equivelant precipitation.

That with AccuWeather’s prediction of nearly an inch of total rain could bring along street and lowland flooding.