Regal Cinemas To Re-Open In July
Regal Cinema locations in the United States will re-open on July 10th.
Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, has laid out plans to open its theaters around the world. The big movie releases like Tenet and Mulan will hopefully bring people back to the movies during the pandemic.
The date is pending local government approval and restrictions.
The theater chain is implementing changes to curb potential coronavirus exposure. There will be an updated booking system so social distancing can take place between theater seats. Upgraded cleaning and sanitizing procedures will be in place as well as further spaced out showings to allow for fewer crowds at one time.