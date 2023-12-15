RIP Meteorologist John Wetherbee

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mix 94-1/WHBC-FM Staff Meteorologist John Wetherbee.

John was a broadcast veteran.

In addition to being a trustworthy voice here in Northeast Ohio, John was a fixture on over 160 radio and tv stations all across America. From L.A., Chicago, Nashville and beyond.

Including the great state of Georgia, in cities like Atlanta, Athens and his native Savannah where he was an absolute GIANT.

Then again, at six feet, nine inches. John was a giant in more ways than one.

Hence his social media handle – @BigJohnWeather.

John was selected to be inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall Of Fame in 2024.

All of us here at Mix 94-1 thank John for his professionalism, his incredible dedication to consistently providing a reliable product to our listeners, for keeping us (in his words) “weather safe” and, most importantly, for just being a positive force and a good friend.

Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Heidi, his three daughters and everyone who loved him.

Rest in peace, John Wetherbee.