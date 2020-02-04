Runner Raises Money for Each Person He Passes During Half-Marathon
The Houston half-marathon was held recently and there was one runner who waited for every other racer to start before he began his run. And that was for a good reason. Calum Neff comes from a family of runners and they like to race for a cause.
His goal was to start last and then pass as many people as possible because he would raise money for each person he passed. He had gotten pledges from people that would be donated to charity for every runner he beat to the finish line.
He finished his half-marathon in about 1 hour and 10 minutes. How many people did he pass? 13,280! He was able to raise over $5,000 for the Houston Marathon Foundation!