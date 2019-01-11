Samsung Reveals 219-Inch TV Called ‘The Wall’

Anyone who brags about having a 65 inch TV needs to sit down and be humble after Samsung’s announcement of “The Wall.” The TV is 219 inches! That’s more than 18 feet. It was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. “The Wall” uses micro-LED technology for a brighter picture than current TV’s. If it’s not big enough, you can add screens to snap onto the side to expand it. Don’t worry. If you don’t have the wall space, Samsung is releasing a 75-inch version of “The Wall.” What’s the biggest TV you could fit in your home? Would you want one that takes up an entire wall?