Saying Farewell To A Fallen Soldier

(ONN) – A community in central Ohio has said goodbye to U.S. Army Sergeant Joseph Collette who was killed last month while serving in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Collette was 29 years old when he was killed in combat on March 22nd.

A 2007 graduate of Lancaster High School, he served 8 years and 4 months with the Army.

He leaves behind his wife, two children and two step-children.

On Friday, he was laid to rest with full military honors in Fairfield County.

Governor DeWine spoke at the funeral, saying “it’s been said that great men take up great space even when they’re gone.”

“That’s certainly true of Joey. He had a very big presence, and he always will.”

One of the ways he is being honored is by the Army, with a posthumous promotion from Specialist to Sergeant.

He was also posthumously awarded a Purple Heart.