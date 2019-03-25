“Shazam” Made More Preview Screening Money Than “Aquaman”

Another DC Movie is surprising people and this time it’s “Shazam.”

The preview screenings of the film pulled in more cash than “Aquaman” over the weekend and have the folks at DC feeling good.

“Shazam” preview screenings were held in 1,200 theaters and made $3.3 million and did better than the $2.9 million that “Aquaman” did when it had preview screenings.

The reviews of the film have been favorable so far, and it’ll be interesting to see how the film does once it hits theaters on April 5.