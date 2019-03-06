Sherlock Holmes 3 Hits Theaters in 2021
By Sarah
|
Mar 6, 2019 @ 8:48 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

It’s just been announced that Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law will return for the third Sherlock Holmes in 2021.
The release of the third movie was originally set for Christmas of next year but now has been moved to Christmas of 2021, a decade after the first two films hit theaters.
There’s no word on if Guy Ritchie will be returning as director of the film, but it may be a good idea. With him at the helm of the first two films they grossed over a billion dollars worldwide.
Were you a fan of the first two Sherlock Holmes films? Are you upset that the release date has been pushed back?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Super Mario Kart Inspired Race Coming to Cleveland September 14th Claire’s And Justice Makeup Products Test Positive of Asbestos Hulu’s “Interview With the Vampire” Starts Filming This Fall Bride Slammed After Claiming She Kicked Sister Out of Wedding Over ‘Inappropriate’ Speech Royal Family Lays Down “Social Media Guidelines” Brie Larson Got Emotional at “Captain Marvel” Premiere
Comments