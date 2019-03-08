Should Daylight Savings Time Become Permanent?
By Sarah
|
Mar 8, 2019 @ 6:04 AM

This weekend, it’s time to ‘spring forward’ into Daylight Savings Time.  But if a group of Florida lawmakers have their way, we’ll never ‘fall back’ again. A group including Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Rick Scott, and Rep. Vern Buchanan are introducing the Sunshine Protection Act, which would permanently adopt Daylight Savings Time nationwide. Rubio says year-round Daylight Savings Time could help reduce crime, car accidents, and even health issues.  They say it would also be good for the economy. Scott, while serving as Florida governor, signed off on a similar bill last year but it wasn’t approved by Congress. How do you feel about permanent Daylight Savings Time?  Would you rather have that extra hour of sunlight in the morning or the evening?

