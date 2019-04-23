So Long Tire Chalking!
By Gabe
|
Apr 23, 2019 @ 3:16 PM

An Ohio-based appeals court has ruled that the method of using chalk to measure possible parking infractions is unconstitutional. Citing a violation of the Fourth Amendment (unlawful search), cities must now find a way to replace the method.

Experts say it shouldn’t be too hard to change the tracking methods to something as simple as taking a photo. Not marking the car would prevent cities from violating the amendment AND continue to cash in on the revenues that the infractions usually bring into the city.

