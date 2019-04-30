‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Reveals First Trailer By Gabe | Apr 30, 2019 @ 3:07 PM The first trailer for the live-action/CGI version of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ has dropped and it gives us the first look, and sound, of what the blue streak is bringing to theaters. We also get our first look at Jim Carrey as the evil Dr. Robotnik. jim carreymoviesonic the hedgehogtrailer SHARE RELATED CONTENT Woodstock 50 Gets Cancelled Then Un-Cancelled ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Smashes Box Office Records ‘The Office’ Finally Leaving Netflix? How Safe IS Online Dating In Ohio? Instagram Adds ANOTHER Feature We Probably Won’t Use S’Mores Frappes Are Back, Baby!