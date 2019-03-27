Sony has made the decision to no longer allow retailers to sell download codes for PlayStation games.
This new policy goes for all retailers and includes Amazon, and other gaming sites worldwide.
Retail stores can continue to sale virtual money, wallet funds, and season passes and Sony plans to make more PlayStation Network currency for retail stores.
What do you think of this change by Sony? Do you prefer to buy codes or physical games?
Sony Says “No More” to Download Codes
