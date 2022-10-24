Stark County High School Football Recap – Week 10

The end of the regular season is here and Stark County High School Football week 10 was one to remember. We recap all the action below.

5 way tie in the PAC7

The Fairless Falcons(8-2), CVCA Royals(7-3), Orrville Red Riders(6-4), Northwest Indians(7-3) and Canton South Wildcats(7-3) will all be hanging a banner as co-champions in the PAC7. This co-championship is particularly important in Canton South, as the Wildcats haven’t won a conference championship in football in 59 years. Canton South was committed to defining their culture in excellence and this championship shows that the process is working.

Federal League Rivalries

Across the Federal League, rivalry games lived up to the hype on Friday night. The Hoover Vikings(7-3) were able to pick up a 14-7 win thanks to their defense over the Jackson Polar Bears(5-5). The GlenOak Golden Eagles(4-6) built up momentum and confidence as they head to the playoffs with a 28-21 victory over the Perry Panthers(4-6). The Lake Blue Streaks(9-1) were firing on all cylinders in a 55-7 shellacking of the Green Bulldogs(4-6).

Beasts of the East

The Eastern Buckeye Conference is home to two of the area’s hardest hitting teams in the West Branch Warriors(9-1) and the Alliance Aviators(8-2). West Branch’s high powered offense put up 48 points in their win over the Salem Quakers(6-4). Alliance also picked up a win as they took down the Marlington Dukes(1-9), 41-14.

The War of 1894

It happens every year in week 10 of Stark County high school football. The latest chapter in The Rivalry played out in the usual way, with the Massillon Tigers(8-1) defeating the Canton McKinley Bulldogs(5-5). Early defensive mistakes put Canton behind and for all of their efforts, the Bulldogs just couldn’t catch up to the Tigers. This puts the all time record at Massillon 75 wins, Canton with 54 and 5 ties. McKinley vs. Massillon 2023 will likely be October 27th at Tom Benson Stadium. WHBC Sports was able to catch the game day experience.

Across the County

Canton Central Catholic 49 – St. Thomas 12

Hoover 14 – Jackson 7

Perry 21 – GlenOak 28

Green 7 – Lake 55

Linsley (W.V.) 45 – Louisville 19

Northwest 20 – Canton South 21

Fairless 41 – Tuslaw 14

Manchester 14 – CVCA 48

Orrville 23 – Triway 15

Marlington 14 – Alliance 41

Minerva 7 – Carrollton 63

East Canton 12 – Malvern 28

Tusky Valley 13 – Sandy Valley 43

Massillon 23 – Canton McKinley – 13