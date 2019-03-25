Superintendent Candidates Narrowed Down

(WHBC) – The list of candidates for superintendent of Canton City Schools has been narrowed down to six from 29.

Two superintendents from Stark County are among the six candidates.

They are Michael Shreffler, superintendent of Northwest Local Schools and Jeffery Talbert, superintendent of Alliance City Schools.

The other candidates are Veronica Motley, assistant superintendent at South Euclid-Lyndhurst City Schools, Jeffrey Graham, regional superintendent of Cleveland Municipal City Schools, Felisha Gould, assistant superintendent of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District and George Thomas, chief turnaround officer for the Georgia State Board of Education.

The Canton City School District Board of Education will interview the candidates on Tuesday and Wednesday in the first round of interviews.

A second round of interviews will be held on April 16th.

The board is expected to make its decision on who will be the next superintendent in May.

In January, the school board and then Superintendent Adrian Allison decided to part ways.

After an initial five-year deal, the Board gave Allison only a one-year contract for the current school year.

The district has been told by the state that it is approaching “academic distress.”