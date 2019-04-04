Superintendent Search Down To 2 Finalists

(WHBC) – Here’s your chance to see if the candidates for the superintendent position in the Canton City School District share the same priorities for the district as you, and have the qualities you’re looking for.

The public is invited to participate in a question and answer session with the two finalists for the superintendent position.

The Q and A will be on Thursday, April 11th in the Commons at the McKinley Senior High School Downtown Campus at 521 Tuscarawas Street West.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the session will begin at 6 p.m.

The two finalists are Jeffrey Talbert, superintendent of Alliance City Schools and Jeffrey Graham, regional superintendent of Cleveland Municipal City Schools.

People can submit their questions to superintendentsearch@ccsdistrict.com or fill out an index card that night.

Due to time constraints, all questions might not be answered.

The board is expected to make its decision on who will be the next superintendent in May.

In January, the school board and then Superintendent Adrian Allison decided to part ways.

After an initial five-year deal, the Board gave Allison only a one-year contract for the current school year.