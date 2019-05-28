Taylor Swift Rejects Query About Children at 30: Men Aren’t ‘Asked That Question’
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Taylor Swift attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift isn’t living by social norms while promoting her single, ME!, a German reporter asked Swift if she was ready to have children.
Swift said, “I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I’m not going to answer that now.”
Swift has been very vocal about women being told what is normal, in an essay for Elle the singer wrote, “I’ve learned that society is constantly sending very loud messages to women that exhibiting the physical signs of aging is the worst thing that can happen to us,” it’s an impossible standard to meet.”
Do you agree that women receive negative messages about aging?