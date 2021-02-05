      Weather Alert

The CDC Guide To A Safe Super Bowl Gathering

Feb 5, 2021 @ 2:17pm

The Big Game kicks off this Sunday and the Centers for Disease Control wants to make sure that a certain uninvited guest doesn’t show up as you stuff your face with nachos and dip. Posted on the federal health agency’s website under its “small gatherings” page is a list of recommendations, which includes throwing a virtual viewing party.

If you do decide to have people over, the advice is to keep the group small, outside, and separated by at least six feet of distance. Masks are still suggested, made up of two or more layers. What are your viewing plans for the game?

