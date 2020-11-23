      Weather Alert

The First ‘Toy Story’ Came Out 25 Years Ago

Nov 23, 2020 @ 9:36am

Not to make you feel old or anything, but…did you know that the first Toy Story film came out 25 years ago?

Nov. 22nd marks the 25th anniversary of the first big Pixar film hitting nationwide screens. The movie that brought us Woody and Buzz Lightyear was a milestone in film-making, becoming the first film to be entirely animated by computer.

Of course, that first Toy Story would launch spin-offs and many movies for the Pixar franchise. What is your favorite Pixar film? Did you watch the original Toy Story in theaters?

