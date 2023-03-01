Mental health issues among teenagers have been on the rise in recent years, and Ohio is no exception. The state has seen a significant increase in the number of young people struggling with mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. Let’s take a closer look at the mental health of Ohio teens.

According to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, nearly 1 in 5 teenagers in the state reported experiencing symptoms of depression in 2020. Furthermore, Ohio has one of the highest suicide rates among young people in the United States, with suicide being the second leading cause of death for Ohioans ages 10-24.

Contributing factors

There are a variety of factors that contribute to the increase in mental health issues among Ohio teens. One of the major factors in recent years has been the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted daily life and caused social isolation, anxiety, and depression among young people. The pandemic has also led to increased stressors, such as the shift to online learning and a negative economic impact on families.

In addition to the pandemic, other factors that contribute to teen mental health issues in Ohio include poverty, lack of access to mental health services, and trauma. Ohio has high rates of poverty, with 18.7% of children under the age of 18 living in poverty. Poverty can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as difficulty accessing basic needs like food and shelter.

Trauma is another significant factor contributing to teen mental health issues in Ohio. Exposure to traumatic events such as violence, abuse, and neglect can have long-lasting effects on mental health, including anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

Access to mental health services is also a major issue in Ohio, particularly in rural areas where there may be few mental health professionals available. This can make it difficult for young people to get the help they need, especially if they don’t have transportation or their families cannot afford private healthcare.

Resources available

Despite these challenges, there are resources available to help Ohio teens struggling with mental health issues. The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services provides a range of mental health services and supports, including crisis hotlines, counseling, and medication management. Additionally, there are nonprofit organizations and community-based programs throughout the state that offer mental health resources and support.

One such organization is the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, which works to reduce suicide rates and increase access to mental health services across the state. The foundation provides training and education to schools and communities, and also offers crisis intervention and support services.

On a local level, many families look to Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery as a tool when dealing with problems with teen mental health.

Overall, teen mental health is a pressing issue in Ohio, but there are resources available to help young people and their families. By increasing access to mental health services and addressing the root causes of mental health issues, Ohio can help its young people lead healthy and fulfilling lives.