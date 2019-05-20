The ‘Old Town Road’ Music Video Has Arrived
Lil Nas X has dropped the visuals for ‘Old Town Road’ and its a movie.
The project starts off with Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus escaping from a sheriff (Chris Rock) and his deputies. The duo attempt to hide out in what they think is an abandoned house but are soon met by a man wielding a riffle.
Lil Nas runs for a tunnel that transports him to modern day America. He’s met with confused glares as he strolls through a neighborhood on his horse. The video continues with street racing, a shopping spree and of course, line dancing in Old Town Hall.