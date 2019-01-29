“The Walking Dead” Mid-Season Opening Minutes Released

Fans of “The Walking Dead” can rejoice. AMC has released the opening minutes of the show’s mid-season nine premiere episode.

The episode is called, “Adaptation” and deals with how the loss of one brings the communities together.

In the release, it can also be seen that the mid-season premiere will pick up where the mid-season finale left off as the survivors deal with the death of Jesus and a lot more.

“The Walking Dead” returns for the rest of season nine on February 10, at 9 p.m.

What did you think of the opening minutes release? What do you hope the back half of season nine answers for you? How ready are you for the return of “The Walking Dead?”