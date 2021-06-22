Thousands Sign Petition To Stop Jeff Bezos From Returning To Earth After Spaceflight
Amazon founder and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos will be heading into space next month – and a lot of people are hoping he won’t come back. A Change.org petition titled “Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth” has already garnered nearly 100,000 signatures, stating “Billionaires should not exist.. on earth, or in space.”
Bezos will be blasting into space on July 20th aboard his Blue Origin spacecraft, joined by his brother Mark and a yet-to-be-named bidder who ponied up $28 million for a ticket. They’ll be in space for less than three minutes before returning to Earth – petition or no petition. How much would you pay to travel into space? Will space travel ever become commonplace?