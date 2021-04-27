TikTok’s Viral Twisted Bacon Recipe Is Soft And Crispy
A food blogger just shared a bacon recipe on TikTok and we’re here for it. Abby Durlewanger, is a keto food blogger who swears by all things bacon. She said that being on the keto diet has helped her lose 130 pounds and her secret trick was bacon.
With that being said, she likes to get crafty when it comes to making the pork deliciousness so she took to TikTok to share her recipe for “twisted bacon”. It’s pretty simple, all you have to do is twist each slice of bacon. If you want your bacon crispier, you need to make the twist tighter. You bake it at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Durlewanger said that you can fit an entire package of bacon on one baking sheet.
Are you going to try making the “twisted bacon”? Share with us your most unusual recipe. How do you like your bacon, chewy or crispy?